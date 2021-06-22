Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 1-Day Volume Tops $415.54 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $256.51 or 0.00805854 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $415.54 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00104893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00149453 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,891.59 or 1.00192885 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,858,520 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

