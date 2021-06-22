Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Achieves $354,100.34 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $354,100.34 and $738.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $184.33 or 0.00562125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00047607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00113237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00155839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,108.05 or 0.99822054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002464 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.