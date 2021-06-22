WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.44.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $117.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

