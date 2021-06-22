X Square Capital LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,310.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

