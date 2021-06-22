Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report $2.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $758.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $7,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.