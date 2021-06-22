XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.50

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 98,207 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of XLMedia to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 76 ($0.99) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £137.86 million and a PE ratio of 262.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.50.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

