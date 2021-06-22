XMax Price Down 26.1% This Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1.12 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00638757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000276 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,091,198 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.