XSGD Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and approximately $136,574.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00114590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00161294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,848.76 or 0.99993397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,239,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,311,072 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

