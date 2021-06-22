Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

