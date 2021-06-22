XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0043

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $54.90 million and approximately $684,100.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

