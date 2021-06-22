Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 6.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.49 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 2,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 296,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $143,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,838,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,471 shares of company stock worth $9,946,349. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after buying an additional 50,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

