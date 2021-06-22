Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.93 (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9337 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

YZCAY stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 47,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YZCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.