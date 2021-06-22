Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.

YEXT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 37,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,358. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.64.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,856.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,000 shares of company stock worth $1,914,840 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

