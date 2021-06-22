Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.75 million.Yext also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090–0.070 EPS.

YEXT stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,146,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,361,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

