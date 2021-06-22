YOU COIN (YOU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $958,015.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00633430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.38 or 0.07265107 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

