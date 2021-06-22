Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Decreased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

