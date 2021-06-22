Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Trading Up 0.1%

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 8,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 39,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yunhong International during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong International by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 74,092 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 36,069 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

