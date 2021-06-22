Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after buying an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

