Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post $650,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Beyond Air reported sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 182.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $3.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.19 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 133.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XAIR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

