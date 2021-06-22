Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $152,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $100,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

