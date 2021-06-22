Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.52. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million.

Shares of CW stock opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $133.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 42,933 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

