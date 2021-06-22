Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.32 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.85. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after buying an additional 678,597 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after buying an additional 161,300 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

