Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post $533.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $542.80 million. Gray Television posted sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Gray Television by 89.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gray Television by 98.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 696,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after buying an additional 105,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

