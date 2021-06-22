Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce sales of $28.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the highest is $29.50 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $141.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

HRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 in the last ninety days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

