Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 829,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 3.14.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

