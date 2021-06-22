Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.81. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $2,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 44,040.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 805,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,789. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.69. Pentair has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

