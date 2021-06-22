Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report $54.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $323.00 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

TTCF opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 329,844 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

