Zacks: Analysts Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $285.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will report sales of $285.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the highest is $286.19 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $259.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

