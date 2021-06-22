Zacks: Analysts Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.22). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 144,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 844,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,685. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $308.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.24.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

