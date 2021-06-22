Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $583.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post sales of $583.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.12 million to $600.21 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $653.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after buying an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.