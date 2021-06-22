Zacks: Analysts Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report sales of $660.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $666.90 million. MRC Global reported sales of $602.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $826.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

