Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,469. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

