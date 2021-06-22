Zacks: Analysts Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to post $113.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.08 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $109.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $466.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $506.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $497.56 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $586.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

DOC stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

