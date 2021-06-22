Zacks: Analysts Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,589. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $534.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.53. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

