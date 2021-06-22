Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $4.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.99. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $17.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $18.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.59 to $22.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $337.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.19 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

