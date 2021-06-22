Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

