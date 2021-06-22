Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

