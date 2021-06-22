Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post sales of $102.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.88 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $97.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $438.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $440.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $495.04 million, with estimates ranging from $482.36 million to $502.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.50. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

