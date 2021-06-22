Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Immatics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

IMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 688.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

