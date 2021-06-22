Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $103,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $32,883,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.03. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

