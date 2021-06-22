Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to post sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

