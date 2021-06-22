Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.36. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $234.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.87. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

