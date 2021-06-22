Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. CareDx posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million.

CDNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

CDNA traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $90.25. 702,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.20 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,930. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CareDx by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CareDx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

