Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $12.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

