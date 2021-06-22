Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the lowest is $2.73 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,824,000 after buying an additional 58,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.21. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

