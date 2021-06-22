Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.