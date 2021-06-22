Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $620.39 Million

Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post sales of $620.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.87 million. Masonite International posted sales of $499.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $63.06 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $140,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

