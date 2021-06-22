Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Maximus reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $6,252,150 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

MMS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $91.59. 3,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

