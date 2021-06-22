Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Park-Ohio reported earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.64. 21,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $423.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,120.96 and a beta of 1.38. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

