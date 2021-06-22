Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $541.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will announce $541.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.20 million and the lowest is $530.40 million. Rexnord posted sales of $449.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rexnord by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after buying an additional 643,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. Rexnord has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

